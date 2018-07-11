CRPF jawan killed in encounter between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Ranchi: A CRPF jawan was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with Naxals in the jungles of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a senior official said.

The encounter took place in Dalapani-Galudi axis of the district, he said.

The jawan belonged to the 193rd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the official said.

According to the official, a joint team of the state police and CRPF was out for operations and an exchange of fire took place at about 9 am.

The constable rank jawan of the paramilitary force sustained bullet injuries and was killed on the spot, he said.

More details of the encounter are awaited, he added.