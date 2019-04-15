You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CRPF jawan, 3 Naxals killed in Jharkhand's Belbha Ghat forest during encounter; AK-47 rifle, 4 pipe bombs seized

India Asian News International Apr 15, 2019 11:06:28 IST

Jharkhand: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed while three Naxals were gunned down in an encounter which broke out earlier on Monday, officials said.

CRPF jawan, 3 Naxals killed in Jharkhands Belbha Ghat forest during encounter; AK-47 rifle, 4 pipe bombs seized

Representational image. PTI

Bodies of the three Naxals were recovered after the encounter, which broke out at 6:15 am, during special operations being carried out by 7 Battalion of CRPF in Belbha Ghat forest area.

"Unfortunately, during the retaliatory action a CRPF personnel lost his life," the CRPF said.

An AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and four pipe bombs were seized from the possession of the deceased Naxals.

Further details are awaited.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 11:06:28 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement