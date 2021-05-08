The recruitment will be on a contractual basis for one year and the remuneration for shortlisted candidates has been finalised at Rs 75,000 per month

CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the recruitment drive to fill 50 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) posts in various CRPF units/GC/CHs/Institutions across the country. The walk-in interviews are scheduled to be held on 13 May.

The recruitment will be on a contractual basis for one year and the remuneration for shortlisted candidates has been finalised at Rs 75,000 per month, the official notification said. The posts are open for both male and female aspirants.

Important Instructions:

1. A candidate should report to the centre on time i.e. at 9:00 am on 13 May.

2. Aspirants should bring both original and photocopies of all the relevant documents. This includes a medical degree, age proof, experience certificate, etc.

3. They should submit an application on plain paper mentioning the post he/she has applied for.

4. Along with the application, five passport size photographs should also be submitted.

5. Those who clear the interview will move to the next stage i.e. medical examination.

Candidates applying for GDMO recruitment at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Group Centre Campus, Chandrayangutta, Barkas Hyderabad, can refer to the detailed advertisement here.

Aspirants interested in the walk-in-drive at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Pune, Maharashtra, can check all the important details in the notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. A candidate must have an MBBS degree from a recognised university

2. He/She must have completed the MBBS internship

3. A candidate must not exceed 70 years of age

Further, aspirants are advised to regularly check the official CRPF website — crpf.gov.in — to access the latest notifications and updates regarding these posts.