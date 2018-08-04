You are here:
CRPF detect, diffuse powerful bomb planted by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district

India Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 15:59:01 IST

Bhawanipatna (Odisha): A disaster was averted when a security patrol moving in Belagrha village detected and defused a powerful bomb planted by the Maoists in Kalahandi district, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was spotted in the village in Tirmunhi forest area during a patrolling carried out by a team of CRPF personnel and police on Friday,the sources said.

CRPF

Representational image. News18

A sniffer dog which accompanied the patrolling team detected the powerful bomb which was defused by the bomb disposal personnel of the 4th battalion of CRPF on the spot, they said.

The device contained about 10 kg of explosive materials. The explosives were kept in a 10-litre steel container fixed with electric detonator and wire, they said.

The IED was found during intensified patrolling following information regarding movement of the Maoists in the area, the sources said.


