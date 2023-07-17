Cross-border rail link between Nepal and India becomes operational

The Kurtha-Bijalpura rail segment of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border railway between India and Nepal is now open for business as of Sunday.

During a ceremony held in Bijalpura, the operation in the area was officially launched by Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala. According to a press statement from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, political figures from Madhesh Pradesh and representatives of the Government of Nepal (GoN) were also present at the inaugural event. Prasanna Shrivastava, the deputy chief of mission, was also there.

When Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal recently visited India, this part was turned over to the GoN. The 17.3 km long Kurtha-Bijalpura line has 5 stops along it.

The Government of India is providing grant assistance for the construction of the second phase of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border rail line, with a total project cost of INR 783.83 crores.

In April of last year, the Jaynagar to Kurtha first phase was officially opened, and it has been in use ever since. Land is still being acquired for the third phase, which will connect Bijalpura and Bardibas.

Minister Jwala commended the Indian government for continuing to support Nepal’s infrastructure development, notably the rail industry, in his remarks. He emphasised that this rail connectivity will significantly strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations and will increase Nepal’s economy and tourism.

In his remarks, DCM Shrivastava emphasised the Government of India’s ongoing commitment to working to further strengthen the development cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

The implementation of this initiative will expand access to safe, inexpensive, and quick transportation throughout Nepal. This project is a part of a number of connection initiatives that India is now carrying out in Nepal. These would also result in improved physical connectivity between India and Nepal, which is a key component of the Neighbourhood First strategy of the Indian government.

(With agency inputs)