‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni becomes certified crime scene investigator and Twitter can't keep calm

Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown.

Actor Anup Soni, who is also known for hosting the crime-based show Crime Patrol, has recently completed a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department. He has hosted Sony TV’s Crime Patrol from 2010 to 2018.

Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown. Further, in the note, he stated that it was extremely challenging for him to take up this course as he had to go back to his studies.

His post reads, "Certificate Course In 'Crime Scene Investigation'. During the recent lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely, a choice that I am proud of”.

Soon after Soni’s post went viral, friends from the industry congratulated him for the challenging task. For the unversed, IFS is registered under the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM). Amid all the congratulatory messages, some people on Twitter had a different and hilarious approach to it.

Uss masoom ko yeh baat ki bhanak tak nhi thi, ki scripted hosting karte karte woh ek din real cases handle karne lagega https://t.co/Kkjx7KQ6f0 pic.twitter.com/KcYb90zffq — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) July 20, 2021

Man did longest internship to get a certificate. Dedication. https://t.co/ypRPfUpe7o — Sahil (@sahiladh) July 20, 2021

What is written in his degree? "Savdhaan rahen satark rahen"? https://t.co/48xTroQ9ad — ᠂◦◉๏❰༺✺अभिमन्यु✺༻❱๏◉◦᠂ (@abhikiabhii) July 20, 2021

Having watched the entire 17 Seasons of Grey's Anatomy, now I'm eligible to do an Appendectomy, Cholecystectomy & Coronary artery bypass. **Special discount for Mutuals** https://t.co/aNX0WGlLyA pic.twitter.com/xj0VS8ttoa — Nipun Mudgal (@nipun_mudgal) July 20, 2021

On the career front, Anup Soni is a popular face on TV and has featured in shows including Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks, Saturday Suspense, and Tehkikaat. He has also worked in movies including Gangaajal, Footpath, Apaharan, Class Of '83, and will next be seen in John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.