‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni becomes certified crime scene investigator and Twitter can't keep calm

Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown.

FP Staff July 21, 2021 19:43:15 IST
Actor Anup Soni is a certified crime scene investigator now. Instragram

Actor Anup Soni, who is also known for hosting the crime-based show Crime Patrol, has recently completed a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department. He has hosted Sony TV’s Crime Patrol from 2010 to 2018.

Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown. Further, in the note, he stated that it was extremely challenging for him to take up this course as he had to go back to his studies.

His post reads, "Certificate Course In 'Crime Scene Investigation'. During the recent lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely, a choice that I am proud of”.


Soon after Soni’s post went viral, friends from the industry congratulated him for the challenging task. For the unversed, IFS is registered under the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM). Amid all the congratulatory messages, some people on Twitter had a different and hilarious approach to it.

On the career front, Anup Soni is a popular face on TV and has featured in shows including Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks, Saturday Suspense, and Tehkikaat. He has also worked in movies including Gangaajal, Footpath, Apaharan, Class Of '83, and will next be seen in John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

