Crime Caught on Camera in Delhi: Muslim boy stabbed by girlfriend's father, brothers in Jaffrabad

A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father, Manzoor, and her brothers – Mohsin and a minor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad.

Police say, a case of murder is being registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them. Further investigation is underway.

Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East said, “A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s family. The family was against their friendship. 5-6 teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” he says

Since this story is developing, more details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)