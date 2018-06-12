Crime Branch of Delhi Police to investigate rape complaint against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will take over the investigation into the complaint of a 25-year-old woman that she was raped by a self-styled godman and his disciples on several occasions, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman filed a complaint against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi on Sunday. The case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar confirmed that the case had been transferred even though they had yet to receive the official order.

The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of the religious leader for a decade, but after she was raped by him and two of his disciples, she returned to her hometown in Rajasthan. She also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room, and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples, too, slept with him, the police said.

The woman also alleged that she was sexually abused in Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan, naming two of his male disciples. She fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and had gone into depression, the police said. After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police, and a case was registered.

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal met the woman and said she should be given police protection."Met girl who alleged rape by Dati Maharaj in his ashram," Maliwal tweeted. "The girl's story is simply horrifying, and it appears that she has gone through the utmost torture. She has a threat to her life. Issued notice to Delhi Police to immediately provide her protection. Daati Maharaj should be immediately arrested!"