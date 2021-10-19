Cricket icon Kapil Dev mimics Ranveer Singh in new CRED ad, takes social media by storm

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, the former Indian batsman wrote that 'Heads, I'm fashionable. Tails, I'm still fashionable'

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev is in the news again. This time, the former batsman is being talked about for his on-point mimicry of actor Ranveer Singh. The cricketer features in the latest CRED ad, which imagines a scenario with Dev acting like the Gully Boy actor. The video has gone viral on social media, with over 1.7 million views till date.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, the former Indian batsman wrote that “Heads, I'm fashionable. Tails, I'm still fashionable.”

The 38-second video clip sees Dev mimic Singh’s fashion sense and flamboyant style. The advertisement sees Dev perform exactly like the Band Bajaa Baaraat actor, imitating his high energy attitude accurately. The scenes in the ad include Dev donning bold costumes such as an all-pink cricketing outfit and even a leopard print suit.

Social media users were stunned at the former cricketer’s transformation. Many memes about the advertisement began circulating on social media.

Some people commented that it looked like Dev was going to be a part of Singh’s biopic. This is in reference to the upcoming movie 83, where Singh is set to portray the role of the former cricketer.

Continuing in the same vein, many people joked that Dev was “a legend” as he released Singh’s biopic before the Lootera actor had a chance to release the movie 83.

Others jokingly speculated that Singh might have to quit his job as an actor after seeing this advert.

Some compared the quirky outfits in the ad to the secret fashion shows they put on at 3 am in their rooms.

CRED's advertisements have often shot into the limelight for its innovative scenarios. Earlier, the company had featured former Indian captain Rahul Dravid in a viral advert. The video featured the cricketer as an angry young man and sees him unleash his avatar as the “Indiranagar ka gunda”.

The ad received widespread acclaim for the hilarious scenario it depicted in the video.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra had also featured in one of the Bengaluru-based credit card bill management platform’s advertisements. The ad took a satirical look at the media frenzy surrounding Chopra’s gold medal in javelin, and saw 23-year-old Chopra portray seven different roles in the video.