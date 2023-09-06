Creating strong platform to unleash untapped potential of India my mission, says PM Modi

Expressing firm faith in the untapped potential of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his mission is to create a platform through which people can offer a lot more to the world and do wonders.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.com, the Prime Minister said, “I have firm faith that our country has a lot of untapped potential and has a lot more to offer to the world. All our people need is a platform from which they can do wonders. The creation of such a strong platform is my mission. It keeps me motivated all the time.”

He said when one is devoted to a mission, at a personal level, it takes discipline and daily habits to maintain a healthy body and mind, which he certainly takes care of.

“There are many people across the world who make complete use of their energy, time and resources towards a mission. It is not that I am alone or exceptional in this respect,” said PM Modi.

Talking about his days before entering politics, the PM said that he was actively working with society at the grassroots level, amid the people.

“One of the benefits of this experience was that I came across many deeply inspiring people who dedicated themselves completely to a cause. I learnt from them,” added the Prime Minister.

Explaining the difference between ambition and mission, he said when someone works due to ambition, any ups and downs that they encounter can unsettle them as an ambition comes from attachment to position, power, comforts, etc. But when someone works for a mission, then there is nothing to gain personally and therefore, ups and downs cannot affect them, he added.

“Being devoted to a mission is a constant source of unending optimism and energy. Further, a sense of mission is also accompanied by a sense of detachment from unnecessary matters which helps focus energy fully on the important things,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said his mission is to work for the development of the country and his people.

“This gives me great energy, especially because there is a long way to go for us,” he added.

Reminiscing his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he said he had visited and stayed in almost every district in India like a common man.

“I have seen first-hand, lakhs of examples of people living hard lives. I have seen their determined spirit and strong self-belief in the face of great adversities. We have a great history and all the ingredients for greatness are still there in our people,” added the PM.