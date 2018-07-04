Cracks appear in Mumbai's Grant Road station bridge: Police diverts traffic towards Kennedy Bridge, says police

A bridge at Mumbai's Grant Road railway station has cracked. The area has been closed off by the police and traffic has now been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy Bridge, tweeted the Mumbai Police.

Images on Twitter (not independently verified by Firstpost), posted since late on Tuesday night, showed a huge crack running down the middle of the bridge.

On Tuesday, an over-bridge at a railway station in Mumbai's Andheri suburb collapsed during heavy rains, massively disrupting train services, injuring five people and putting the spotlight once again on the creaky infrastructure of this metropolis.

Only nine months ago, in September, a stampede on a foot-over-bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations killed 22 people and injured many.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that during the next six months, a joint safety audit will be conducted by the railways, the BMC and the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay on the 445 road over-bridges, footover bridges and bridges over pipelines in Mumbai as part of efforts to improve safety for commuters. Another senior official said a structural audit of all foot and road-over-bridges, including the one that collapsed on Tuesday, is underway.