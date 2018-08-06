CPM youth wing member stabbed to death in Kerala's Kasaragod district; party blames RSS-BJP for killing

Kasaragod: A 25-year-old activist of the CPM's youth wing was allegedly stabbed to death in Kerala's Kasaragod district, police said on Monday, prompting the state's ruling Left party to accuse the RSS-BJP of being behind the killing.

Siddique, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men in Uppala – 600 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram – late Sunday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his life could not be saved, a police official said.

Security in the area has been tightened to prevent any violence and a special police team constituted to investigate the case, the official added.

Condemning the attack, the state secretary of the CPM, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, alleged that the RSS-BJP were behind the murder. He added that the Kerala society should be able to isolate and identify communal forces in the state.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president PS Sreedharan Pillai denied the charge and said the attack was not politically motivated.