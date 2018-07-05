CPI(Maoist) leader surrenders before Jharkhand Police, CRPF; militant wanted for various cases including murder

Chatra (Jharkhand): A Communist Party of India(Maoist) leader wanted by Jharkhand and Bihar Police in connection with various cases of murder, loot and abduction on Wednesday surrendered in Chatra district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Yadav alias Bhagwat Yadav, a sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist) surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh B Beriar and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 190 battalion Commander, Pawan Kumar Basan in the district headquarters town, the officer said.

Yadav was active in Bihar and Jharkhand for last two decades. He was allegedly involved in the attack of then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president M Venkaiah Naidu's chopper, which was set on fire soon after it had made an emergency landing in Pararia village of Gaya district on January 2005, the officer said.

Addressing the newsmen, the SP said Yadav was fed up of Naxal activities and decided to surrender to join the

mainstream of the society.

Yadav was wanted by Bihar and Jharkhand police in connection with various naxal related violence cases including murder, loot and abduction, the SP added.