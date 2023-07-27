CPI(M) leader Subhash Munda shot dead in Ranchi; irate locals vandalise shops, block traffic

Local CPI(M) leader Subhash Munda was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Ranchi’s Daladali Chowk between 7 and 8 pm when the CPI(M) leader was in his office.

Motorcycle-borne miscreants came to the place and fired seven bullets at him, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav told PTI.

After the incident, irate locals vandalised shops in the locality and blocked traffic on the road, a police officer said.

Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi, said that the Special Investigation Team has been formed and are hopeful that the case will be solved soon.

“Special Investigation Team has been formed and we are investigating the case from all angles and at all levels. We will solve the case soon,” Kaushal said.

Munda had contested Assembly polls twice from Hatia seat and a bypoll from Mandar constituency.

“A leader has been shot dead, which led to a law and order issue. Additional police forces have been rushed to the spot and police will take action in the matter,” said IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar.

Protests were continuing till late at night.

“Munda was state committee member of the party. He was very popular among youths,” Viplav said.

He said that a state committee meeting was scheduled from Thursday and Munda was also supposed to attend it.

“We have appealed to the people not to take law and order in their hands. We have urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to immediately form a special investigation team to nab the culprits,” Viplav added.

Meanwhile, the state Congress demanded that the culprit be arrested within the next twelve hours.

“We demand the arrest of the culprit within the next twelve hours. If they (police) fail to do so, the blockade will continue,” said Congress leader Geetashree Oraon.

Rajeshwar Nath Alok, ADM (Law & Order), Ranchi said that after the murder of Subhash Munda, people blocked the road but the atmosphere is peaceful now.

“People are demanding that the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible. We are talking to people. Police are working to arrest the criminals as soon as possible,” said the ADM (Law & Order).

With inputs from agencies