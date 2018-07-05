Football world cup 2018

CPI leader D Raja says Dalits, Adivasis let down by Modi govt; wants Centre to strengthen SC/ST Atrocities Act

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 18:24:26 IST

New Delhi: There has been a systematic letting down of Dalits and Adivasis ever since Narendra Modi became the country's prime minister, CPI Leader D Raja alleged on Thursday.

File image of Communist Party of India leader D Raja (L) . AFP

"There is an unprecedented increase in atrocities against Dalits in BJP-ruled states. There is a systematic, gradual letting down of Dalits and Adivasis happening ever since Modi became Prime Minister," Raja said.

"They (Centre) are weakening all the existing laws which are affirmative in favour of Dalits and Adivasis," he added. Addressing a protest meeting against the Supreme Court's order diluting the "Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act", Raja questioned why the Centre had not appealed against it. The government will have to be serious on the issue and the existing law must be protected and strengthened, Raja said at the meet organised by the Tamil Nadu Oppressed Peoples' Movement.

The Left leader added that the two-member judgement had virtually made the act redundant and ineffective while completely diluting its core strength. Slamming Modi government for accusing the Opposition of spreading rumours against the Centre, Raja highlighted that the government was trying to appropriate Ambedkar's name but in reality, was practising against the Dalit icon's legacy.


