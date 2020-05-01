CPCB Recruitment 2020: Pollution control board notifies opening for 48 posts for scientists, technicians; online application to start from 5 May

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has notified for direct recruitment to 48 vacancies in various posts. The CPCB recruitment 2020 online application will commence from 5 May. Willing candidates will have to fill the online application form and email it to recruitment.cpcb@nic.in by 25 May 2020.

Through CPCB recruitment 2020, the board seeks to fill 13 posts of scientists, two junior scientific assistants, six senior technicians, two data entry operators (Grade-II), two junior technicians, seven junior lab assistants, 13 lower division clerks and 3 attendant MTS.

The notification said that CPCB reserves the right to post the selected candidates anywhere in the country.

CPCB said that after submitting the application, candidates should regularly visit the CPCB recruitment portal for updates on status of their form.

The pollution control board said that in case the government withdraws the lockdown and the postal authorities are fully operational, candidates will be required to send the hard copy of their application to its Delhi office.

Applicants must affix their photograph and signature while sending their application form.

The board has advised candidates applying for CPCB recruitment 2020 to check the essential qualification and experience required for the posts. It said that it will not allow candidates to update qualification and experience after 25 May.

To check the eligibility criteria including age limit, educational qualification, pay scale candidates can click here.

The link to the online application for CPCB recruitment will be available on the official website from 5 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.