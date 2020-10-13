Cow dung chip 'significantly reduces' radiation from mobile phones, claims Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

The chairman also said that the Aayog is also targeting the production of 33 crore eco-friendly earthen lamps made from cow dung during Diwali next month, in order to counter Chinese products.

Describing cow dung as “anti-radiation”, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday unveiled a chip made of cow dung and claimed that it significantly reduced radiation from mobile handsets.

Kathiria said that the chip would have to be kept inside a mobile handset and claimed that using it will help one avoid diseases. He made the remarks at the launch of “Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan”, a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting cow dung products.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

As per News18, the special chip named Gausatva Kavach and is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

“More than 500 gaushalas are manufacturing such anti-radiation chips. They are available for Rs 50-100 each. One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each,” Kathiria told The Indian Express.

Kathiria said they were trying to popularise the “anti-radiation properties of cow dung.” He said that all cow-dung products are anti-radiation. “All this has been approved by science,” he added.

However, several experts have in the past stated that the claim about cow dung having anti-radiation properties is baseless. In 2016, an article in Huffington Post India quoted Virandar S Chauhan, former director of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, as saying that there was no basis to the claim. He further said that for such a claim to be proven, an experiment must be conducted and the results must be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is also targeting the production of 33 crore eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas )made from cow dung during Diwali next month, in order to counter Chinese products, reports PTI.

The Aayog, set up in 2019 for the protection, promotion, and conservation of indigenous cattle in the country, aims at “conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny.”

It has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during the forthcoming festival.

"Rejecting China-made diyas, the campaign will boost 'Make in India' concept of the Prime Minister and swadeshi movement," Kathiria said in a press conference in Delhi.

More than 15 states have agreed to be part of the campaign. About 3 lakh diyas will be lit in the holy city of Ayodhya, while 1 lakh diyas in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"The manufacturing has started. We are targeting 33 crore diyas before Diwali," he said.

About 192 crore kilo of cow dung per day is produced in India at present. There is huge untapped potential in cow dung-based products, he said.

The Aayog said though it is not directly involved in the production of cow dung-based products, it is facilitating and offering training to self-help groups and entrepreneurs seeking to set up business.

Besides diyas, the Aayog is promoting the production of other products made from dung, urine, and milk such as anti-radiation chip, paperweights, Ganesha and Lakshmi idols, incense sticks, candles among others.

Kathiria said this initiative will help cow shelters (Gaushalas), which are currently in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to become self-reliant besides creating job opportunities in rural India.

"The trend needs to be reversed and popular perception about the cow and cow-based agriculture and cow-based industry need to be corrected immediately for social and economic rejuvenation of society particularly poor in rural areas," he added.

A series of webinars are being organised with stakeholders like farmers, cow shelter operators, entrepreneurs to be part of this campaign, he added.

With inputs from PTI