SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cost Rs 400/dose for state govts, Rs 600/dose for private hospitals

Covishield vaccine price: The announcement comes two days after the central government decided to open up vaccinations against Covid-19 to those above the age of 18 years.

The Serum Insititute of India on Wednesday announced that its Covishield vaccine will be made available to state governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

This comes just two days after the Centre on Monday announced that the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive will open for all persons above age 18 from 1 May.

In a statement issued on its Twitter handle, the Pune headquartered company on Tuesday said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.

"Going ahead, 50 percent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 percent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," it said.

SII also said that the company was ensuring that its vaccine remains affordable in comparison to other vaccines available in the world, adding that American vaccines are priced at more than Rs 1,500 per dose, Russia produced ones at over Rs 750 per does and Chinese vaccines at over Rs 500 per dose.

SII said it is challenging to supply the vaccine to individual corporate entities, given the complexity and urgency of the current situation and urged corporates and individuals to access its vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.

"Post 4-5 months, the vaccine will be made available in retail and free trade," the statement said.

According to the government's latest announcement, under the next phase, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Vaccination will continue to be provided for free to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 45 and the Centre's vaccination centres. Those above 45 years of age are also eligible to get inoculated at a reduced rate of Rs 250 per dose at private facilities under the government’s immunisation programme.

