'COVID-19 warriors': Medical personnel of Reliance Foundation hospital to be given extra salary, additional payout by company

New Delhi: A hospital run by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group has decided to give its employees working against the COVID-19 pandemic, extra salary and other benefits.

Employees of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai who are actively involved in COVID-19 treatment will get an additional one-month CTC while the frontline staff deployed at Seven Hills Hospital, emergency room (ER) and two isolation rooms will get an additional payout besides the extra salary.

"We are extremely grateful and thankful to the entire RFH team, working together as a team towards this war against COVID. We are the real warriors and the real heroes. We are extremely proud of the unmatched commitment, determination and support displayed of all of you in these tough times especially our team at Seven Hills and at RFH in ER isolation units," Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) chief executive Tarang Gianchandani has written to staff.

He said a "token of appreciation" is being shared for the "ongoing efforts and enthusiasm demonstrated by the RFH staff".

"As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation, all our employees actively helping us during these tough times, will be giving an additional one-month CTC. For our brave frontline staff deployed at the Seven Hills, ER and the two Isolation rooms, we will be offering them an additional payout over and above the one-month CTC for their brave hearts and commitment to the cause," he wrote.

In acknowledgment of the inconvenience to manage the household groceries during these times of crisis, grocery bags will be distributed to staff that is not in the hostel and are currently working from RFH and coming to the hospital.

"We have ensured adequate and the best available personal protective equipment for our frontline warriors at ER and all other areas where our staff is working across areas including High-risk areas, the COVID confirmed and suspected cases at Seven Hills and RFH," he wrote.

Also, for all visiting consultants (medical and surgical), no affiliation charges are charged from 15 March. "We will also continue to provide free bus service to all employees commuting to RFH along with the availability of water, biscuits, and masks during the journey and on arrival to RFH respectively," he wrote.

Free meals to the entire staff at RFH will continue to be provided during this period.

"Also and importantly, in case, any of you or your family member is contracted by COVID 19 or need any medical assistance, we at Reliance Foundation Hospital under Reliance Foundation with support of RIL are committed to manage your treatment and take care of all your medical expenses during these times of crisis," Gianchandani said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

