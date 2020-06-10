You are here:
COVID-19 victim's kin attack doctor at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital; medicos stage protest, seek increased security and prompt justice

India Press Trust of India Jun 10, 2020 18:17:38 IST

Hyderabad: Junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad continued their protest on Wednesday against the attack on a doctor allegedly by the kin of a COVID-19 patient who died, even as state Health Minister E Rajender invited the protesters for talks.

Two persons assaulted the doctor at the hospital late Tuesday night and were arrested, police said. The junior doctors, who began their protest after the alleged attack, squatted on the road in front of the hospital and raised slogans condemning the incident.

Representational image. AP

Many of them held placards that read, 'We Want Justice,' 'We Condemn the Attack', Increase Security and 'Save Doctors', among others. A protesting doctor told reporters that a duty doctor was attacked by some attendants of a patient with a plastic chair after the patient collapsed and passed away in a washroom.

The patient could not be revived through resuscitation and the attendant attacked the doctor when the latter was
explaining the situation to him, he alleged. A metal chair was also thrown at the duty doctor, he said.

The patient was not supposed to move out of the bed in view of his condition, he said. Attendants are usually not allowed for COVID-19 patients in the hospital, he said.

Appealing to the junior doctors to call off their protest, the health minister invited the representatives of the medicos to the Secretariat to discuss the issue. A case was registered under IPC sections and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act 2008, police said.

"Under any circumstances, the attack on medical staff will not be tolerated and firm and legal action will be taken," police said adding: "In this time, doctors are our frontline leaders."

