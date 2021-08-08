COVID-19 vaccine certificate available on WhatsApp within seconds, says health ministry
The office of health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the certificate can be downloaded by sending a WhatsApp message to 91 9013151515
New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the office of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.
Mandaviya's office has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp to a number +91 9013151515 and receive it.
"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," Mandaviya's office tweeted.
Revolutionising common man's life using technology!
Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps.
📱 Save contact number: +91 9013151515
🔤 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp
🔢 Enter OTP
Get your certificate in seconds.
— Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021
Steps to download Covid vaccination certificate:
- Save contact number +91 9013151515
- Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp
- Enter OTP received on your mobile phone
Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).
The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.
