The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above the age of 18 years in India started from today (Wednesday, 28 April). Those who are eligible for vaccination can register themselves on two applications, namely CoWin and Aarogya Setu, to book their slots for taking the vaccine jab. For those above the age of 18, coronavirus vaccination will start from 1 May.

People above the age of 18 can take the following steps to register for the vaccination:

Step 1: Open the play store to download the CoWin app or visit CoWin.gov.in

Step 2: Register on the portal using your mobile number. You will receive an OTP. Enter it to complete the registration

Step 3: You will have to enter your personal details including the number of your photo identification

Step 4: After the registration, select the date, time, and venue for your COVID-19 vaccination

Step 5: Visit the vaccination centre with your appointment slip and receive your first jab

Once a person receives the first jab, the centre usually informs them about the time of their second shot. Vaccine beneficiaries can also reschedule the appointment. As many as four people can be registered for vaccination through one mobile number.

When visiting the vaccination venue, people should carry one of the following documents for identification proof namely Voter ID, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Pension Document or Passport.

Several states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Karnataka have decided to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to its citizens. There is already a vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 wherein beneficiaries are being immunised free of cost by the central government. The new announcement by several states is for people between the age of 18 to 44.