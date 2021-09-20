Covid-19 Update: India reports 30,256 fresh cases; 80.85 cr vaccinated; 12 states report rise in numbers

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to the Union health ministry data, updated this morning, India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 1,823 days. With 30,256 people testing positive for COVID-19 , the death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities.

Kerala has reported 19.65k new cases, Maharashtra 3.41k, and 1.7k people tested positive in Tamil Nadu. 12 states/UTs report a rise in active cases.

A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Also, 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 21 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 percent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore, according to the ministry.

At least 37.78 lakh new vaccinations have been administered, with 23.36 lakh receiving their first dose yesterday, 14.33 lakh second dose.

New cases below 40k for the 11th day

Sharpest dip in active cases in last 27 days

Active cases lowest in 183 days

Daily vaccinations below 50 lakh for first time in 14 days

11.78 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.57% (1.97% the previous day)

Daily tests lowest in the last 56 days

Test positivity rate below 3% for the 21st day

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.