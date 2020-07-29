COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 in India: Night curfew lifted, gyms to open from 5 Aug; lockdown till 31 Aug in containment zones

The new guidelines were announced even as India's COVID-19 cases crossed 15 lakh with over 45,000 new cases and 768 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The Centre on Wednesday issued Unlock-3 guidelines —the third phase of the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions across the country. Under the new guidelines, lockdown in containment zones has been extended till 31 August while more activities have been allowed outside these areas.

The new guidelines were announced even as India's COVID-19 cases crossed 15 lakh with over 45,000 new cases and 768 deaths reported on Wednesday. Unlock-3 will come into effect from 1 August.

What is allowed:

Night curfew has been lifted and yoga, gyms will be allowed to open from 5 August and will have to function according to health ministry guidelines to ensure social distancing. Independence day functions have also been permitted with social distancing measures in place and precautions like wearing masks.

The guidelines also state that there shall be no restrictions on inter or intra-state travel and no e-pass shall be required for the same.

International air travel has been permitted under the Vande Bharat Manner and further opening will take place in a calibrated manner, stated the guidelines.

What is not allowed:

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain shut till 31 August, as will cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars and auditorims. Metro Rail services and social, religious, cultural and sports gathering will also continue to be banned.

"Dates for opening these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," said the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Curbs to continue in containment zones

Containment zones will continue to be under strict lockdown till 31 August. Strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities will be permitted. States and UTs will demarcate the containment zones and will monitor all activities in these areas. These containment zones will be notified on the websites of respective district collectors of the states and UTs.

All activities ,except for those mentioned as restricted, have been allowed outside containment zones. Additionally, states and Union Territories have been given powers to impose additional restrictions outside containment zones or allow certain activities, as deemed necessary.

Vulnerable persons — children below the age of 10 and senior citizens above the age of 65, pregnant women and those with chronic ailments including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments — have been advised to stay home.

India went under a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on 25 March, which was then extended multiple times. The Centre has been issuing Unlock guidelines since June to ease restrictions in a phased manner and kick-start the economy.