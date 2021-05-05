Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 percent, the updated data at 8 am by the health ministry showed.

India reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections and a record rise of 3,780 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,65,148 and the toll from the virus to 2,26,188.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 percent, the updated data at 8 am by the health ministry showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed one crore on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May. According to the ICMR, 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to 5 May with 15,41,299 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 3,780 new fatalities include 891 from Maharashtra, 351 from Uttar Pradesh, 338 from Delhi, 288from Karnataka, 210 from Chhattisgarh, 173 from Punjab, 154 from Rajasthan, 153 from Haryana, 144 from Tamil Nadu, 132 from Jharkhand, 131 from Gujarat, 107 from West Bengal and 105 from Bihar.

A total of 2,26,188 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 71,742 from Maharashtra, 17,752 from Delhi, 16,538 from Karnataka, 14,612 from Tamil Nadu, 13,798 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,744 from West Bengal, 9,645 from Punjab and 9,485 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI