COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: List of city-wise curbs aimed at controlling spread of virus

The second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has been on a steady rise in recent weeks. On Friday, the state recorded this year's highest one-day spike on the third day in a row, with 15,817 new cases.

The cumulative tally in the state has now reached 22,82,191. The death toll rose to 52,723 on Friday with 56 new fatalities.

According to a report by Times Now, at least ten districts in Maharashtra have reported a sharp spike in the number of cases reported daily. Consequently, as many as eight districts have seen strict restrictions being re-introduced.

Parts of Pune, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, and Navi Mumbai currently have curfews and lockdowns in place.

Here is a city-wide breakdown of the restrictions:

Nagpur

The city of Nagpur is going to see a strict lockdown being enforced from 15 to 21 March, Livemint quoted district guardian minister Nitin Raut as saying. Shops selling essential commodities will remain open and private offices are going to be shut.

Pune

No lockdown is being implemented but existing restrictions are to be implemented strictly.

Nashik

Shops, other than those for essential commodities, are to be closed from 7 pm to 7 am in a bid to restrict public outings. Places of worship are going to remain open only from 7 am to 7 pm.

Aurangabad

A lockdown has been in place from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April. Tourist spots in the district have been closed down on the weekends.

Parbhani

Local authorities in Parbhani hav decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district. The curfew will commence on Saturday midnight and will end at 6 am on Monday.