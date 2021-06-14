According to reports, bars and restaurants in the state can operate with 50 percent capacity from noon to 8 pm

The restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended in the state of West Bengal for two more weeks. Although the restrictions have been extended till 1 July, several relaxations have also been announced by the state government.

According to a report by NDTV, production units can resume operations with 50 percent of staff. Bars and restaurants in the state can also reopen with 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from noon to 8 pm, said Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

Moneycontrol reported that private/corporate offices can open from 10 am to 4 pm and those travelling to work will need to get an e-pass. . The staff limit in both government and private offices is 25 percent.

According to to NDTV, offices can open with the above conditions from 16 June.

Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

Gardens and parks in the state will remain open from 6 am to 9 am but only for those citizens who have been vaccinated.

Diwvedi said that sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators. "Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50

people if they are fully vaccinated," the chief secretary added.

At night from 9 pm to 5 am, the movement of individuals has also been completely banned in the state, according to the MoneyControl report.

Till further orders are issued, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain shut. For weddings, the state government has continued the rule of 50 guests.

The movement of people for non-essential purposes has been restricted by the West Bengal government till 1 July. Trains, intra-state buses and waterways would remain suspended.