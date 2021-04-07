COVID-19 pandemic: Schools in Jharkhand shut from 8 April, night curfew till 30 April

According to the new set of rules, from 8 April, many recreational public places such as gyms, parks, and exhibitions spaces will be closed

A new set of guidelines have been issued in the state of Jharkhand by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, 6 April, to control the spread of the coronavirus . According to a report in Hindustan Times, the decisions were taken in a high-level meeting of the state disaster management authority. These fresh guidelines will be applicable from Thursday, 8 April, till Friday, 30 April.

According to the new set of rules, from 8 April, many recreational public places such as gyms, parks, and exhibitions spaces will be closed. There are also going to be no sports events in the state of Jharkhand from 8 April to 30 April, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Schools will also remain closed in the state during these dates, however, the new order has permitted offline classes for classes 10 and 12. These students will be taking the board examination this year. Hence they are permitted to take offline classes but only with the consent of their parents.

There is going to be a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am. Clubs and shops in Jharkhand will have to shut at 8 pm every day, as per the new guidelines. Restaurants also need to follow this guideline, however, they have been allowed to provide take-home or delivery services. The occupancy of restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent of the total capacity.

Reportedly, more than five people will not be allowed to congregate at one place in Jharkhand from 8 April to 30 April. The state has also prohibited all kinds of processions including religious processions. However, as many as 200 people will be allowed at marriages while 50 people can attend last rites functions.