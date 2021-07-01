COVID-19 lockdown: List of states that have extended or eased restrictions starting today

With Kerala continuing to witness a significant number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, the state government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown curbs for one more week

Several states of the country have extended the COVID-induced lockdown that was first introduced due to the second wave of the pandemic. The cases of delta plus variant are also emerging in the country.

In view of the current situation, several state governments have extended the lockdown restrictions that were in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus . However, in some districts also saw easing of restrictions due to decreasing positivity rate.

Here are the states that have extended the lockdown:

Kerala

The lockdown in the state is going to be extended by one more week. On the basis of the average test-positivity rate (TPR), the Local Self Government bodies have been reclassified in the state.

Odisha

The partial lockdown in the state has been extended from Thursday 5 am in the state for 15 more days. The state will be in lockdown till 16 July.

Punjab

Starting from 1 July, the state government has eased some lockdown restrictions. Bars and pubs in the state are going to reopen with a capacity of 50 percent.

West Bengal

Extending the duration of the lockdown, the government has decided that there will be restrictions in the state till 15 July. Some relaxations have also been introduced in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

Relaxation in the curfew timings has been extended by three hours in the eight districts of the state. The positivity rate in these states is below 5 percent and therefore, relaxations have been introduced.

Jharkhand

In the state, the COVID-induced restrictions have been extended till further orders. These restrictions were first imposed in Jharkhand on 22 April and have been extended since then.

Nagaland

There is going to be a 10-day unlock in the state starting today from 1 July to 10 July. The lockdown in the state was first imposed on 14 May.