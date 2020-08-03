“COVID 19 lockdown increased our hardships” - Voices from the women-led households of Mumbai
Women informal workers, who are the only earning members of the family, are demanding immediate attention to their issues of unemployment and financial instability.
Mumbai: Saroj Sindala, a 40-year-old single mother from Shastri Nagar in Santacruz area, who works as a cleaner in a private company and as a house agent, is debt-ridden since the lockdown and is trying hard to meet the daily needs of her two children.
“We didn’t receive any help from the government. How much will a single-mother do?” asks Saroj who wants her daughter to study medicine and is now worried of the required admission fee.
Similarly, 39-year-old Arti Netke, also a single mother, lost her job due to the lockdown. Arti is a domestic worker and used to earn around Rs.10, 000 after working at four houses.
With no other income-source, no bank-account to avail any kind of financial aid, Arti is already facing a financial crisis at home; a situation she has to solely take care of while ensuring her son received good education. While some women did receive salary from their employers, many of them were just cut-off by their employers.
Sheela Parab, who used to work as a masseuse for babies and earn Rs.20, 000 per month, also lost her job once the lockdown was imposed. In her case, she is aware of the fact that she will now have to take up some other job as her employers have clearly asked her to discontinue.
“Government talked about employment cards for domestic workers, a raise in our salaries and many other things, but nothing happened. Now, at least give us some opportunity to work,” says Sheela.
As the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, survival gets tougher for women informal workers who are the only earning members of the family. They demand from the government, immediate attention to their issues and expect measures to tackle the job problem and to avail a regular monthly income.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
One in 10 people infected with Coronavirus contracted the disease from their families, finds new South Korean study
By age group, the infection rate within the household was higher when the first confirmed cases were teenagers or people in their 60s and 70s.
Asian Development Bank provides $3 mn grant to India to combat COVID-19 pandemic
The grant will be used to procure thermal scanners and essential commodities to strengthen India's COVID-19 response, said the funding agency
Delhi's private hospitals tell AAP govt to allow non-COVID-19 services as cases decline
According to the govt's 'Delhi Corona' app, currently only 2,783 of the 15,438 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in private and govt hospitals are occupied