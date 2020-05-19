COVID-19 in Karnataka: Shortage of PPE kits, unequal distribution of resources put health workers in line of fire

Editor's note: This series will focus on the difficulties faced by the medical fraternity at COVID-19 hospitals, their duty hours, access to protective gear, facilities they get during quarantine, how are their families coping with this new reality across different states in the country. This is the tenth part of the series.

The fervent hope of Dr Bhuvana Krishna, professor and head, Department of Critical Care at St John's Medical College Hospital, Bangalore is for normalcy. The normalcy of what she terms as the “hustle-bustle of the ICU pecked now and then by emergencies’. And in the midst of this hope is the day the doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff can walk in their normal clothes, donning just their overcoats and working ‘unarmoured’. There is poignancy at the way the doctor describes her life and of her team members at the hospital.

Early February, the hospital had begun preparations to deal with the growing pandemic. She recalls how the world changed for them swiftly with the arrival of coronavirus suspect case into the COVID-ICU on 21 March. Now that date and month seem like an aeon as time since then has been rapidly folding in on itself with continuous care of COVID-19 suspects, cases and nothing else.

Krishna lists a slew of missed familiar routine—“no classes (classroom is makeshift duty room now), no lunchtime gossip (thanks to social distancing), coffee lounge moved into a small room, where no more than four can sit to hungrily gobble the bun dipped in sugary warm water.” Then there is the oft-said and borne pressures of wearing the Personal Protective (PPE) kit. “Enduring physical discomfort from tight, well-fitting PPEs, to ignoring hunger, thirst and nature’s call, in an effort to save precious PPE. Long days with no weekend offs, makes one struggle to maintain sanity within and outside,” Krishna says.

At the other end are nurses who fear not being able to do ‘enough’ for their patients. A full PPE, which they have never used before, includes one or more gowns or coveralls, head coverings, masks, goggles, gloves, shoe covers, and face shields. Once anyone gets into a PPE, it's hard to hear, and unbearably hot, says Dr Manu Varma MK of the Department of Critical Care. He says the summer heat can make one feel the sweat pouring down the back and most get light-headedness. Looking after COVID-19 patients is physically demanding work and relate to what nurses have said.

“The goggles fog with every breath, all sense organs are blurred. One finds it difficult to feel the cold peripheries of a patient, cannot see the numbers on infusion pumps and monitors easily, writing with a pen is no more fluent and distinguishing the look-alike drugs is difficult.” What’s worse is for the hard-working nurses to hope and pray that they don’t get the urgency to drink or take a toilet break in her 7-hour shift. “A lack of hygiene would transmit fomites from COVID-19 confirmed patient to a suspect,” he said.

Doctors recall how they were caught off-guard when the first COVID-19 suspect walked into the hospital. St John’s first COVID-19 suspect case was a Chinese national from Wuhan.

“I clumsily wore my PPE kit. I wasn’t still adept at it as we had just started practising how to don and doff it,” said Dr Sanjiv Lewin, Chief of Medical Services, the first contact doctor. It is at this juncture, the doctor forgot about the deadly COVID-19. “The Chinese national asked me for directions to the centre and gave me his phone so I could pinpoint the place on Google Maps. I had taken off my gloves by then, took the phone from the COVID-19 suspect and gave him directions on the phone. After I gave back the phone, I realised the seriousness of what I had done. I self-quarantined myself and prayed the entire 14 days terrified of infecting my family and colleagues. I had a big smile the day the period ended,” said Lewin.

St John’s is proud of how the 1,350-bed hospital with over 800 doctors and 1,000 nurses prepped themselves to meet with the outbreak of coronavirus when patients, positive and suspects, trooped in and more importantly segregated their care while continuing to provide treatment to non-COVID patients. A charitable tertiary care hospital with a mission and attached to a private medical college since 1963, St John's hospital mainly caters to the middle class and poor, especially rural and the underserved populations.

The PPE kits are in a shortage at the hospital. This meant the hospital could not afford isolated individual rooms. “We have no isolation individual rooms but a 90-bed distributed as cohort isolation wards. We also have to segregate the Acute Respiratory Illness patients who are susceptible as they have lung issues, and have triages with segregated areas for care never mixing the two,” he said.

What gets the goat of Lewin is the lack of PPE Kits, the fear of running out of quality masks, gloves, gowns and the challenges of disproportionate distribution of these important gear by distributors -- government and private. He says over 80 percent of healthcare in Bengaluru is private with many hospitals charging exorbitantly for their services in these circumstances. The poor and the middle class cannot go to these ‘corporate style care’ hospitals, and the government hospitals are blocked for COVID-related patients.

“Access to government-private supplies of kits, etc., for COVID-19 appears to be disproportionately distributed to these hospitals who do not have full-blown COVID cases. It is not uncommon that many hospitals do not have space and thus turn away SARI—Severe Acute Respiratory Illness patients that end up in hospitals like ours with no warning or referrals, thus risking manpower," he said.

So far the hospital has screened over 831 patients as on Saturday, swabbed 351 and have had four COVID-19 positive patients so far. "I have hardly enough kits and masks to last me three weeks and is being monitored on a daily basis,” he said.

The hospital has had one death and that was due to other complications of an underlying heart infection and as the patient was diabetic. “A patient was on the ventilator for three weeks and the bill was Rs 6 lakh. But he refused to pay and left. What do we do with them? How does one sustain operations?” Lewin asked.

The revenues of the hospital are linked to footfalls and occupancy which has gone down 29 percent. Average outpatient footfalls pre-COVID-19 would be 2,400 patients per day and occupancy at 80 percent. Since the hospital started treating COVID-19 suspects, the number of patients have gone down. With 39 percent occupancy and massive drops to less than a 500-1,000 outpatients per day, 'naturally income and revenues just don’t match', Levin said. “We haven’t even hiked our charges,” he said.

Levin said the hospital has been actively participating with all government efforts but yet its pleas for access to quality, affordable, rate-controlled PPE-like kits have been unsuccessful so far in spite of excellent inspections of facilities. He said that he has attended every meeting and written to authorities for supplies (PPE kits, masks, etc).

“We are admitting patients that other hospitals refuse. Since 10 February, we have not received a single surgical mask. We have a responsibility to serve and are not sitting back to get burnt. Our healthcare workers must be protected to enable the continuation of all services as mandated and directed even by the government,” he said.

When sanitizers ran out, the hospital’s biochemists came up with one. The hospital has recently started a laundry and tailoring unit to make masks and PPE kits. Lewin says in normal times a three-ply mask costs Rs 1.40 but now its price is Rs 12 to Rs 14 for one mask.

“No critical supplies are being made and the resources are, we are told, gobbled up by these so-called corporate care hospitals who have hiked their rates. We get cases from less fortunate regions of North Karnataka, and also from the borders –Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and also poor patients from Odisha and West Bengal."

He says the hospital’s priority is to treat the poor but at the same time, it is his duty to ensure his staff is protected. “But how can I ensure that with limited PPE kits, masks, etc?”

The pandemic is bound to change medical practice going forward, cautioned Lewin. The gross inadequacies of the health budget and even fear of endangering health workers will take its toll, he said.

Illness versus public health

There is another group of people who are angry at the way COVID-19 has been allowed to gather fear and lead to panic and in extreme cases, violence. Public health specialists are angry at the way the government hasn’t done much to focus on the Panchayat-level and work itself from bottom-up.

Public health is about prevention of disease and hygiene, they said. What has COVID-19 got to do with medicine? There is no medicine as such for it now. COVID-19 is a public health concern, said Prasanna Saligram, a public health and community health researcher with Jana Swasthya Abhigyan.

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) was formed in 2001, with the coming together of 18 national networks that had organised activities across the country in 2000, in the lead up to the First Global Peoples Health Assembly, in Dhaka, in December 2000. The JSA forms the Indian regional circle of the global People’s Health Movement (PHM). At present, it is the major national platform that co-ordinates activities and actions on health and health care across the country.

He talks about the shortage of PPE kits, masks and other tools needed to keep healthcare workers safe and protected to be able to care for COVID-19 suspects and positive cases.

“Public health is ignored. The medical fraternity can do little to treat COVID-19.” So what is he suggesting patients and suspects should do? “It is important to create awareness. Fear and stigma is triggering attacks on healthcare works,” Saligram said.

Talking to Firstpost, another public health specialist raised the issue of the recorded messages cautioning the caller when he/she dials someone. “What does this constant messaging do? What about those who are not literate and struggling with their daily lives without being able to work and have to take care of their families? This constant messaging is going to create fear.”

Saligram said the message asking people to wash hands is possible for that section of society for whom water is not in shortage.

“For the many others who have to depend on tankers or do not have the luxury to water and have to depend on public sources—what does this constant washing of hands mean to them? Talking about social distancing—isn’t this akin to Brahmanisation where the dominant caste has trampled upon and kept the lower castes at a distance since ages in India? The poor and not well-off were anyway distanced socially from amenities that most others consider part of their routine. The word to use would be physical distancing as that is what is needed,” he said.

But physical distancing is an impossible task for someone living in an 8x10 room with other family members. So what would Saligram suggest? He said that the state governments in India should follow the Kerala government model.

“The state activated its panchayats. Decentralising power and giving authority to those organisations that have the pulse of the people is paramount. Kerala is not looking at the Centre to take care of the health of its people,” he said.

Healthcare professionals suggest three ‘fundamental’ things that should be followed:

Testing, contact tracing and test-test-tests. “Test every citizen,” they said. Those with other health complications—heart, kidney, cardiovascular etc.,—are more susceptible to COVID-19. The coronavirus does not kill directly but it can attack any part of the body which is susceptible and then the illness become COVID-19 related.

Saligram said, hardly 2-5 percent of the population has had COVID-19 but the rest of the population has been shut indoors due to lockdown.

He suggested that the government identify hotspots and not allow people to enter these places. Let the rest of the population to move out.

Provide soap bins for the community so that they know where to go to wash their hands when they do not have either water, sanitiser or soaps. Write messages on walls in villages with images so that people can understand and see frequently. Stage street plays he said.

In this constant messaging and communication of the epidemic, what is being forgotten is the mental havoc it created with lockdowns and the COVID-19 se bach ke rehna messages. It has also exposed the medical system in the country.