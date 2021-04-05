COVID-19 curbs in Rajasthan: RT-PCR test must for people entering state, district magistrates can impose night curfews

Public recreational places like cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, and amusement parks will remain closed

With the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state has proposed several new rules in order to control the spread of the virus. On Sunday, 4 April, the government issued fresh guidelines which are similar to lockdown restrictions.

It is now mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside to take the RT PCR test to determine if they are COVID-19 negative or positive. Schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended in Rajasthan, as noted by Times Now.

As per the new guidelines, the district magistrates can impose night curfews. However, they will require permission from the state government if they want to impose curfews that start before 8 pm or are beyond 6 am.

Public recreational places like cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, and amusement parks will remain closed from 5 April. Additionally, dine-in services at the restaurants will be unavailable. However, take-away and delivery services can be provided but restaurants will have to shut shop during the night curfew, DNA reported.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed at weddings. The wedding organiser needs to get the ceremony videographed and provide its footage to the authorities, if asked.

If the protocols are violated then the wedding venue will be sealed by the authorities.

Rajasthan reported 1,729 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 4 April. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 3,39,325.