Delhi court sends Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa to four-day police custody for murder of fellow officer's wife

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 19:34:29 IST

New Delhi: An Indian Army Major, arrested for allegedly killing another officer's wife, was sent to a four-day police custody on Monday by a Delhi court.

File image of Nikhil Handa. Courtesy: twitter/@ANI

Metropolitan magistrate Manisha Tripathy granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa, who was produced before the court amid tight security to the police which said Handa has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries, including his clothes and the weapon used to commit the crime.

The weapon of offence (knife) used in alcommitting the crime is to be recovered along with clothes worn by the accused at the time of offence. The place from where the victim was picked up by the accused and the route followed to the place of occurrence of the crime is to be ascertained, information of persons contacted by the accused after commission of the crime is to be found, the source of weapon of offence is to be established, places where the accused visited after the commission of crime from Delhi to Meerut are also to be ascertained, in my considered opinion, four days police custody is justified, said the magistrate.

Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in West Delhi on Saturday. The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment Area.

During the arguments on Monday, the police said it needed the custody of the accused to take him to Meerut and make recoveries. Opposing the remand application, the counsel for the accused, advocate Sanjeev Sahai, argued that no investigation had been done by the police since Handa was arrested and the recoveries which the police claimed to make made no ground for his custody.

Initially, the police had not supplied the copy of the remand application and the FIR to the counsel of the accused, who sought them before the court. The court then directed that the copies of these documents be supplied to the accused.

According to the police, it received information that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police alleged.

The woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital in her husband's official vehicle by a driver, who could not find her when he returned to pick her up later.


