Court in Jharkhand's Khunti rejects bail plea of Father Alfons Aind, accused in Kochang gangrape case

Khunti: A local court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of Father Alfons Aind, who is the accused in two cases of the Kochang gang-rape case, as well as a related incident. The principal district and sessions judge rejected Aind's bail plea, who is the head of a missionary school at Kochang village where five women working with an NGO were allegedly abducted and gang-raped on 19 June.

He is an accused in the gang-rape case, registered with the Women Police Station in Jharkhand's Khunti district. He is also the accused of a related incident of the women's assault after their abduction, where they were allegedly forced to drink urine. The second case was registered with Arki police station in Khunti district.

Earlier, the court of chief judicial magistrate had rejected Aind's bail petition in the cases on 26 June.

Aind was arrested on 23 June, four days after the five women were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men. The women had gone to the Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking.