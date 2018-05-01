Couple thrashed at Kolkata Metro's Dum Dum station for 'standing too close'; locals protest, seek police action

On Monday, a couple was allegedly pushed out of Kolkata Metro and thrashed by a mob for "standing too close", according to several media reports. According to a report in News18, images taken from a mobile phone show the victim trying to shield her companion as a group of men punch him.

Passengers were reportedly irked by the couple's "public display of affection" and started abusing them, the News18 report added.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident occurred in front of a journalist of a vernacular daily in the state capital. However, no official complaint has been filed with the metro yet.

Speaking with The Indian Express, metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said, "We scanned every frame of the CCTV footage. All movements were completely normal. We also spoke to RPF and security officials who were on duty, no one saw anything. Even the facial expressions of those coming out of the metro station were very normal. To initiate a probe, we need some lead at least. We also spoke to the journalist who witnessed it but, he too couldn't provide us with a video or contact number of anyone who was involved in the incident".

On Tuesday, locals staged a protest outside the Dum Dum Metro station and demanded the arrest of the mob that allegedly beaten up the couple.