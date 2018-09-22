Couple in Thane carrying infant arrested with 3 kilograms of charas, case registered under NDPS Act

Thane: A couple was arrested for allegedly possessing three kilograms of charas valued at Rs 6 lakh in the illicit market, police said Saturday.

The couple, both in their 20s, carried a three-month old child with them, possibly assuming that the infant's presence would not arouse the police's suspicion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Deepak Deoraj said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we kept vigil and spotted the couple near Tukaram Omble garden and apprehended them after they gave evasive replies to our questions," he informed.

ACP (Crime) Mukund Hatote identified the couple as Salman (26) and Minaz Shaikh (23), hailing from Bandra in western Mumbai.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the couple at Vartak Nagar police station and further probe was on, an official said.