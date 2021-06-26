A customer in Mumbai recently offered them Rs 21,000 for one kilogram of Japanese fruit. While in the international market, the price of the fruit went up to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram, last year

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, a couple has hired four security guards and six watchdogs to protect two trees of a rare fruit that they are growing. The fruit is - Miyazaki mango which is primarily grown in Japan. This mango is also considered to be among the costliest mangoes around the world.

The couple, who is taking care of these mango trees, says that they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train. The couple has been identified as Sankalp Parihar and his wife Rani.

The couple also shared that they had no idea about the two saplings which they planted years ago. Also, they were surprised to see the trees bearing ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes which are very different in appearance and colour.

After the news about the value of these mangoes went viral, a few local thieves had broken into the couple’s orchard and tried to steal the fruit. Hence, Sankalp and Rani have increased the security for the rare mangoes.

Miyazaki mangoes

This special fruit gets the name ‘Miyazaki’ from the city in Japan primarily where they are grown and harvested. One mango weighs about 350 grams, which is rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene, and folic acid. Also, these mangoes are grown during the peak harvest season that falls between the months of April and August.

Before being exported to other countries, these mangoes undergo strict checking and testing. The ones that pass the highest quality check and standard are called "Eggs of the Sun". These special mangoes are in the colour red and their shape looks similar to dinosaur eggs.