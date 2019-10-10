Couple, 8-year-old son murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad district; victim was in RSS, says right-wing group

Three members of a family were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Jiaganj of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty, and son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence on Tuesday in the Jiaganj area of the district, reported India Today. According to the locals, the family had moved to Jiaganj a few years ago.

"Prima facie, it seems that the Pal family was murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday night. After locals did not see them at the puja pandal on Vijayadashami, they visited the Pal residence, only to find the door bolted from inside. The locals then informed the police and the bodies, lying in a pood of blood, were recovered. An investigation has been initiated in the case," a police officer said.

The victim was an RSS worker who was associated with a 'weekly milan', said West Bengal RSS secretary Jishnu Basu.

West Bengal: A teacher, his wife and child were murdered by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal's Murshidabad district yesterday. As per RSS West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu, he was also an RSS worker and was recently associated with a 'weekly milan'. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

The Hindustan Times quoted a sub-divisional police officer of Lalbagh, Barun Baidya saying, “We have started a murder case but are yet to get a clue about the motive of the murder. We are speaking with the family members of the deceased and some other persons to extract details that could provide us with some clues”.

There have been no arrests in the case so far. One of their theories is that all three may have been drugged before being knifed, noted NDTV.

With inputs from agencies