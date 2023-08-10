Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing attack on UPA ( United Progressive Alliance) government while speaking during a no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Finance Minister said that UPA has wasted an entire decade due to corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity.

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "UPA wasted an entire decade because there was a lot of corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity." pic.twitter.com/WWTinLpP2m — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Further, she mentioned that during the time when India was governed by UPA, the country was under the trap of high inflation and low quality infrastructure. However, the current scenario reflects a more rapid pace of growth for India.

Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned that people moved no confidence against UPA in 2014 and 2019 and defeated them and similar kind of situation will be witnessed in 2024 elections also.

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, “People moved no confidence against UPA in 2014 and 2019 and defeated them. The situation will be the same in 2024. HM said yesterday, what was the need to change the name of UPA?…They have an amazing unity. It is tough to understand if they are fighting against each other or together…”