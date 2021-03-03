Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases today; recovery rate now 93.77%

Coronavirus LIVE updates: As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506
Coronavirus LATEST updates: Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 21,79,185, a health department official told PTI.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that a seven-day institutional quarantine will be mandatory for those arriving from Brazil even if they have obtained a COVID-19 negative report prior to the journey.
Closure of 1.5 million schools due to coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns in 2020 impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in India, a UNICEF report has found.
The findings, from preliminary research by the team of South African scientists who had identified the variant dubbed 501Y.V2, raise hopes that vaccines modelled on the strain could protect against future mutations
A pre-print version of a National Institute of Virology study indicates that the vaccine-induced antibodies can neutralise the UK variant strains and other heterologous strains
The Phase 3 trial results assume significance as the company had approached the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials of Covaxin in children aged 5-18
Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN in additional secondary study endpoints
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government has lifted the time restriction to speed up the coronavirus inoculation drive
Centre said Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 54 deaths followed by Kerala where 16 succumbed to COVID-19 . Punjab reported 10 deaths, the third-highest, in a span of 24 hours
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily COVID-19 cases at 7,863 on Wednesday. 'The state alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases,' said the health ministry.
Of the 98 new fatalities, 54 were reported in Maharashtra. This was followed by 16 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.
Currently, Maharashtra reports the maximum number of active cases in the country at 80,302. This is followed by Kerala (47,569) and Karnataka (5,964).
The health minister was replying to a report by Dainik Bhaskar that said private hospitals can choose any time window to vaccinate people.
Health officials in Bhiwandi said they would wait for the postmortem report before linking the death with vaccination.
The 29 more private hospitals in Mumbai include — Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tata Hospital and others.
A total of 1,57,346 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,238 from Maharashtra followed by 12,502 from Tamil Nadu, 12,343 from Karnataka and 10,911 from Delhi.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.07 percent.
Of the total 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 infections in the country, there are over 1.70 lakh active cases. More than 1.08 crore patients have recuperated from the viral infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said in its provisional data.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.
The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
A total of 1,54,61,864 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm, the ministry said.
These include 67,32,944 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 FLWs (1st dose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,34,981 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.
A total of 6,09,845 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the forty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
Out of which 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 88,744 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.