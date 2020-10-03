Coronavirus Updates: Jharkhand's minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari dies of COVID-19, say reports

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The PTI report added that he had been undergoing treatment for the infection when he passed away

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 15,591 new coronavirus cases, which took the overall count in the state to 14,16,513, according to the state health department. With 424 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the toll due to the pandemic reached 37,480.

With 78,877 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was to launch the campaign but he could not do it due to his ill health and the ministers launched the campaign by distributing masks in the markets of the walled city area.

The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Friday, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 3,44,95,372 and the fatalities rose to 10,26,717.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 10,26,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The state now has 11,243 active coronavirus cases, while 73,428 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,400 on Saturday as 736 more people tested positive for the infection. Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus toll to 729, , a health official said.

India's COVID-19 toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 54 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.84 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the toll climbed to1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 7,78,50,403 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 11,32,675 samples were tested on Friday alone.

Stepien traveled to Cleveland with the President and his team on Tuesday for the first presidential debate and was seen in close proximity to Hope Hicks, the President's top aide who also tested positive.

Stepien received the results of the test on Friday night and is suffering from what the official described as "mild flu-like" symptoms.

President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official, becoming the latest figure in the President's inner circle to be infected with Covid-19.

Along with the students, a few parents have also tested positive for the contagious disease, they said.

At least 14 children in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district contracted coronavirus allegedly from a tuition teacher in the district, NDTV quoted officials as saying.

The state has the third highest number of active cases at 77,482.

The order states that gathering of more than five people in front of any bank, shops or commercial establishments will be prohibited. It also directed people to stay at home unless for essential activities.

The order came into effect from 9 am on Saturday and will remain in force till 31 October midnight, according to District Collector Navjot Khosa.

The Kerala government on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in eight of its districts as the state recorded its highest single day spike of 9,258 COVID-19 cases.

Of the total, there are 2,758 active cases, said the Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

At least 190 more police personnel in Maharashtra tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking total confirmed cases in the force to 23,879 on Saturday. With two more deaths in the span of 24 hours, the toll in the police department stood at 250.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of Covid-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 percent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir earlier this year after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients who were hospitalised with the coronavirus.

US president Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, is undergoing Remdesivir therapy and is "doing well", the White House physician has said.

The report added that Pakistan has opened the Corridor on its side.

India on Saturday said that a decision to reopen the 4.7 kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor that connects the Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur will be taken "in accordance with COVID-19 protocol and easing restrictions", The Times of India reported.

Out of 56,258 COVID-19 samples tested on Friday, 2,920 samples have tested positive for the infectious disease, said Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain. "The positivity rate has decreased to 5.19," said Jain.

"SAI is also identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each centre to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on the athletes and implementation of the guidelines stated within the SOP," SAI said in a release.

SAI issued new guidelines (SOP), called Graduated Return to Play (GRTP), under which coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 percent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient, who has been asymptomatic for seven days.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said it is identifying medical and paramedical experts to "ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection" on its athletes training at the nodal body's centres.

A full COVID-19 immunization programme, which would exclude children, could be quicker than experts predicted, the report said, adding that health officials estimate that every adult could receive a dose of the vaccine within six months.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 78,000-mark and reached 78,414 on Friday with the single-day addition of 1,430 patients, the health officials said.

There are total 47,823 active cases, while 3,56,826 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 86.89 percent, said Prasad.

With 3,665 fresh COVID-19 infections in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 4,06,995 on Saturday, said state Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,920 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,85,672 and the toll to 5,438. The daily positivity rate reached 5.19% — lowest in last two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has come down slightly from around 6.7 percent to 5.2 percent till Friday. The number of active cases in the city has also dipped to 26,000 cases, after peaking at around 32,000 a few weeks back.

Uttar Pradesh principal health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday said 3,665 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,860 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. There are total 47,823 active cases, while 3,56,826 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 86.89 percent. The toll stands at 5,977, he said.

Jharkhand minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari on Saturday died due to COVID-19, PTI reported. The report added that he had been undergoing treatment for the infection when he passed away.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday donated blood plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, for COVID-19 patients.

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 148 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,360 including 1,792 active cases, 172 deaths and 10,396 cured cases, the UT health department said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday said domestic passenger traffic could reach the pre-COVID level by the end of current year. He said the daily domestic traffic has reached 1.76 lakh passengers from 30,000 passengers when the civil aviation operations resumed on May 25 following a two-month gap due to the pandemic.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday donated blood plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, for COVID-19 patients.

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 148 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,360 including 1,792 active cases, 172 deaths and 10,396 cured cases, the UT health department said.

Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside. Also, putting on face masks will be mandatory, except while eating, the guidelines said. Customers must follow social distancing while waiting for service.

Hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate from Monday at 50 percent of their seating capacity. As per the guidelines, customers should be screened at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold.

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for restaurants and other eateries which have been allowed to reopen from 5 October.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi have also dipped to 26,000 cases, after peaking at around 32,000 a few weeks back.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries, said the health ministry on Saturday.

With two more deaths in the span of 24 hours, the toll in Maharashtra police stood at 250 as on Saturday.

The order came into effect from 9 am on Saturday and will remain in force till 31 October midnight, according to District Collector Navjot Khosa.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the toll climbed to1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours.

For the eleventh successive day, India's active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 78,877 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 percent, according to data updated at 8 am.

"The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world," the ministry said.

There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 percent of the total caseload.

Maharashtra is leading the tally among states with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases, the ministry said.

Fourteen states and union territories, including Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim, have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, the ministry highlighted.

A total of 81,484 new confirmed cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

The ministry said that 78.07 percent of the 81,484 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 new cases. Karnataka has contributed around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

Also, 10 States and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala -- account for 72 percent of the newly recovered cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Further, 1,095 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been registered in the country in a span of 24 hours, 83.37 percent of which were reported from 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 63,94,068 with 81,484 infections being reported in a day, while the toll climbed to 99,773 with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.