At a time when the threat of another wave impacting children and young adults cannot be ruled out, Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) has scaled up its operations towards management of adult and paediatric covid patients

"Given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents, RFH is focused on augmenting its paediatric coverage and specialised child-care facilities," , Reliance Foundation said on Friday.

RFH is currently managing and operating a 650-bed dedicated COVID care facility at the National Sports Club of India, Worli, Mumbai. Of the 650 beds, 100 beds have been earmarked for the treatment of asymptomatic children and 20 beds for ICU care.

The ICU beds are equipped with adult and paediatric ventilators, monitoring devices, dialysis support and oxygen supply for the management of critical patients.

"A team of over 500 frontline workers, comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals, have been deployed to constantly oversee medical management of the patients. The facility also features tele-ICU centres to enable round-the-clock integrated medical management and cross-speciality consultation," it said.

"The entire expenditure for the project comprising beds, monitors, paediatric and adult ventilators and medical equipment, is being borne by Reliance Foundation (RF)."

All the patients admitted at NSCI are being treated absolutely free through RF, the statement said.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "Given the recent trend in COVID-19 cases, enhancing critical care facilities for adults, and children, in particular, is the need of the hour. Reliance Foundation will continue to augment beds, resources and oxygen supplies at NSCI and all the other COVID-care facilities run by us."

RFH has also commissioned 100 beds at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the BMC. The facility includes step-down care that could be used in case of any emergency.

In March last year, it helped set up India's first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds, 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by RFH.

It has recently enhanced the critical care services at the hospital and now manages 45 ICU beds. RFH has so far treated more than 2,500 patients at the hospital.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, India's most valuable company.