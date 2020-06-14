You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Uttarakhand imposes fine of Rs 5,000 or six months' jail for not wearing face masks in public

India Asian News International Jun 14, 2020 08:18:23 IST

Dehradun: Those who do not wear masks in public places and who violate COVID-19 quarantine rules in Uttarakhand will face six months in jail and fined Rs 5,000, the state government announced on Saturday.

Amendments have been made in Section 2 and 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to make face masks mandatory in the state. Uttarakhand is the third state after Kerala and Odisha to make changes to the act.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya approved the ordinance making the amendments in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. The amendments also made quarantine rules stricter in the state.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 08:18:23 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres