Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Mumbai Police constables succumb to COVID-19, taking toll in city’s force to 29

India Press Trust of India Jun 16, 2020 09:23:25 IST

Mumbai: Three more constables of the Mumbai police succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the city force to 29, officials said.

According to an official, a 44-year-old constable, attached to the Nirmal Nagar police station, became the latest victim of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The constable, a resident of Vartak Nagar in adjoining Thane, was down with coronavirus for over a month and died on Monday evening, said Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector of the Nirmal Nagar police station.

He contracted the disease on 3 May and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, suburban Andheri, Bhandare said, adding he had also contracted pneumonia.

Another constable, attached to the Andheri police station, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday morning, officials said. The 50-year-old constable, a resident of Marol Police Camp, was on duty when he contracted the disease. He tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 June and died while undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital, they said.

The third constable, who was in his late 50s and attached to the Jogeshwari police station, died due to COVID- 19 on Monday morning, the officials said. He was sent on leave after the police department decided, a month ago, not to put personnel above 55 years of age on active duty, they said.

On Friday, the constable was admitted to Nair Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the officials said, adding he was also diabetic.

With these deaths, 29 policemen have so far succumbed to the viral infection in Mumbai, they added.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 09:23:25 IST



