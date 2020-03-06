Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana human rights commission directs state govt to file comprehensive report on precautionary measures

Hyderabad: The Telangana human rights commission has directed the state government to file a comprehensive report before it on the precautionary and awareness measures being taken up in the state over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The commission also scheduled an awareness meeting with all the medical heads of the Telangana state and medical superintendents of government hospitals in the city on 7 March in its premises to bring awareness among the public.

The commission on Thursday took cognisance on its own about the coronavirus in view of its sensitivity with regard to the panic situation prevailing among public as reported regularly in media.

It directed the Telangana chief secretary to file comprehensive report as to the treatment being provided to the coronavirus infected patient, precautionary measures being taken by the government and awareness measures taken to eradicate panic situation prevailing among the public in the state.

All Telangana district collectors were also directed to report to the commission about the precautionary and awareness measures being taken at the district level.

The Commission posted the matter on 19 March for reports.

Telangana health minister E Rajender on Thursday said samples of two borderline cases from the state tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further confirmation.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

