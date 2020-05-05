You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app, says MHA

India Press Trust of India May 05, 2020 17:18:09 IST

New Delhi: Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Stranded Indians brought back by special flights will have to download Aarogya Setu app, says MHA

Representational Image. ANI

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, said the Indian Railways has run 62 special trains for stranded domestic workers till now that carried an estimated 70,000 people. Thirteen more such trains are expected to run on Tuesday, she told reporters.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Srivastava added that the passengers who land in the country on board the special flights will have to follow all the government-issued health guidelines, and they will be screened and kept at paid quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 17:18:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 05 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres