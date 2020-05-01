Coronavirus Outbreak: National Board of Examinations postpones FMGE June exam in view of pandemic

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has postponed Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scheduled in June this year. The decision has been taken due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to defer the conduct of the forthcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to August/September 2020," said a notice by the NBE.

The FMGE is held every year in June and December. The NBE — an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — will publish the revised schedule for the June examination on its official website in due course. The exam is conducted to grant licences to candidates who graduated from foreign medical colleges, so they can practice medicine in India. It is a multiple choice-based exam and there is no negative marking for a wrong answer.

From 2014 to 2018, of the total number of candidates who took FMGE, only 14 percent got through.

FMGE eligibility criteria

Only Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India are eligible for the exam. Interested candidates must have a primary medical qualification from the recognized institution and it must be confirmed by the concerned Indian Embassy.

FMGE pass certificates are issued to candidates on production of their Primary Medical Qualification Degree Certificates in original, duly attested by the embassies.

The FMGE exam was started for improving the quality of the medical education according to established standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on an all-India basis.

