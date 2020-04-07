Coronavirus Outbreak: N-95 masks, hand sanitisers worth Rs 27.63 lakh seized from godown in Mumbai's Goregaon; two arrested

Mumbai: Crime branch officials on Tuesday seized the stock of N-95 masks, which are in high demand, and hand sanitisers collectively worth Rs 27.63 lakh from a godown in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and arrested two persons, police said.

The seized stock was supposed to be sold at inflated rates in black market, an official said.

"On a specific information, unit-12 of the crime branch raided a godown at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) in which they found stock of N-95 masks and hand sanitisers," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.