Coronavirus Outbreak: N-95 masks, hand sanitisers worth Rs 27.63 lakh seized from godown in Mumbai's Goregaon; two arrested

India Press Trust of India Apr 07, 2020 19:14:56 IST

Mumbai: Crime branch officials on Tuesday seized the stock of N-95 masks, which are in high demand, and hand sanitisers collectively worth Rs 27.63 lakh from a godown in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and arrested two persons, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

The seized stock was supposed to be sold at inflated rates in black market, an official said.

"On a specific information, unit-12 of the crime branch raided a godown at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) in which they found stock of N-95 masks and hand sanitisers," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 19:14:56 IST

