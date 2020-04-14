You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Locals clash with medics, cops in West Bengal's Asansol over setting up quarantine centre; 5 poliemen injured

India Press Trust of India Apr 14, 2020 20:16:06 IST

Asansol: Five police personnel were injured in the Charulia area of Asansol on Tuesday in clashes with locals over setting up of a quarantine centre, officials said.

The civic body decided to convert a local health centre into a quarantine facility, they said.

On Tuesday afternoon, when health and civic body officials visited the area for inspection, locals gathered and started heckling them, according to police sources.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Locals clash with medics, cops in West Bengals Asansol over setting up quarantine centre; 5 poliemen injured

Representational image. PTI

The locals started pushing and abusing them, following which the police were called in, a senior officer of the Asansol police commissionerate said.

Seeing the police, the locals started hurling stones at their vehicles, he said. "We then had to baton-charge and fire tear gas shells to control the situation," he added.

Five police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Charulia police station, were injured, he said. "We also have reports about a few locals getting injured," the officer said.

An investigation has been started and a hunt is on to nab those behind the incident, police said.

The decision to set up the quarantine centre in the area was taken after a few positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Asansol, in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, over the last few days, officials said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 20:16:06 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 14 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 14 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres