Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: India suspends all visas issued to nationals from South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan on or before 3 March with immediate effect

Coronavirus outbreak LATEST updates: India on Tuesday, has suspended all regular,e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan issued on or before 3 March 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect, according to report.
According to Press Information Bureau, cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These cases are the ones who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi on Monday. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.
The coronavirus outbreak is spreading to ever more countries and world capitals on Tuesday, and the US death toll climbed to six, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in over a month. A Noida school has been closed amid concerns that a Delhi resident who contracted coronavirus in Italy attended a birthday party last week in which his children, as well as their schoolmates, were present.
UP medical authorities are on their way to school, which has reportedly cancelled exams that were scheduled from today
Earlier on Monday, the Union health ministry confirmed two new cases of infection by Novel Coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in India. The first patient is in New Delhi and recently travelled back from Italy - the worst affected European nation where nearly 1,700 people have contracted the infection and 34 have died. The second infection is in Telangana, and the patient has a history of travel to Dubai.
A shift in the crisis appeared to be taking shape: Hundreds of patients were released from hospitals at the epicentre of the outbreak in China, while the World Health Organization reported that nine times as many new infections were recorded outside the country as inside it over the past 24 hours.
Alarming clusters of the disease continued to swell in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and the virus turned up for the first time in New York, Moscow and Berlin, as well as Latvia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal. The worldwide death toll topped 3,000, and the number of those infected rose to about 89,000 in 70 countries on every continent but Antarctica.
Global health officials sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat.
“Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks. There were also 31 more deaths, all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.
Over 100 cases have been confirmed in the US, with more almost certainly in the coming weeks. Thousands of test kits were on their way to state and local labs, and new guidelines intended to expand screening were put in place.
“In this situation, the facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring. It is deep-breath time," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The message was echoed by global health officials, who said they were encouraged that even in some countries that had taken far less aggressive measures than China’s, the virus remains largely in check.
Because the virus is not transmitted as easily as the flu, “it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained,” said Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.
Dr Zhang Junjian, who leads a temporary hospital in Wuhan with a staff of 1,260, said optimism is high that the facility will no longer be needed in the coming weeks.
But in other places, problems continued to multiply.
South Korea, with the worst outbreak outside China, reported 599 new cases, bringing its total to 4,335. The death toll rose to 26.
In Iran, a confidant of Iran's supreme leader died from the virus. The Islamic Republic confirmed 1,501 cases and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger. Its reported caseload surged more than 250% in just 24 hours.
Italy’s caseload rose to 2,036, including 52 deaths. Officials said it could take up to two weeks before they know whether measures including quarantining 11 towns in northern Italy are slowing the spread of the virus.
In the US, meanwhile, four Americans exposed to the virus aboard a Japanese cruise ship were released from quarantine in Nebraska after testing negative.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 14:12:35 IST
Highlights
Two Noida schools shut amid virus scare
Two Noida schools were shut on Tuesday amid concerns that a Delhi resident who tested positive for coronavirus was at a birthday party which was also attended by some children.
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar told ANI: "We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled."
Noida school postpones exam
A private school in Noida postponed examinations on Tuesday after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. In a communication to the parents sent early Tuesday morning, the school said it was postponing the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" but the board examination would continue.
A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation, District Magistrate BN Singh told PTI.
Twitter encourages employees to work from home amid coronavirus scare
In the wake of the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, micro-blogging site Twitter has issued a notice asking its employees across the globe to work from home until any further notice. According to CNN, the company said the same in a message shared in an official blog.
Christie further said that offices of the company will remain open and the guidance is not mandatory but the option of work-from-home is open to employees. Twitter also said that they will be conducting a deep-cleaning drive for better protection of its employees.
Employees working in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices of Twitter have been asked to take up work from home. Earlier on Saturday, the company announced that it is suspending all the non-critical business events
UP govt issues helpline number
UP government issues helpline number at the state headquarters for queries and help on COVID-19 after six cases with 'high viral load' have been detected during sample testing in Agra.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝟏𝟖𝟎𝟎-𝟏𝟖𝟎-𝟓𝟏𝟒𝟓.
Delhi patient's family shifted to Safdarjung Hospital
Some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources told PTI.
Some other relatives were asked to stay quarantined at their houses only, the sources added. One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.
Contact tracing for the virus was underway, the sources added.
Agra hotels, tourists sites told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.
As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.
"We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us. As soon as the hotel informs us, a team of doctors goes to the hotel, and examines them for symptoms of coronavirus. All the tourists sites have been told to inform the 24-hour control about visitors from countries where coronavirus outbreak has been reported," Vats said.
The directive came during a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Toll rises to 6 in US
Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections with an emphasis on increasing testing capacity.
At least four of the six people who died were either elderly or had underlying health conditions or both, reports Reuters. Nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a White House briefing, said the risk to Americans from coronavirus remained low.
NCP's Supriya Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran
NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare, and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return.
She also shared names and passport details of the stranded persons on Twitter. "Amidst the Corona Virus Crisis 34 Individuals from Kolhapur and surrounding regions are stuck in Iran their names and passport details are attached," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati tweeted on Monday.
Six new cases detected in Agra
According to Press Information Bureau, cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These cases are the ones who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday.They have been kept in isolation while their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation.
443 new cases confirmed in South Korea
In South Korea, coronavirus cases rose further Tuesday, with 477 new infections reported, largely in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where many cases were clustered around a local church. In all, 4,812 in South Korea have tested positive for the virus, reports The Associated Press.
The country’s death toll rose to 28 and President Moon Jae-in, calling the outbreak “a grave situation,” said his government would push to inject more than 30 trillion won ($25 billion) to fund clinics, aid for small businesses and other measures related to the virus. It requires parliamentary approval.
“The entire country has entered a war against the infectious disease,” he said.
Italian tourist tests positive in Rajasthan, placed under isolation
An Italian tourist tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaipur on Monday and his blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation, the state government said.
The 69-year-old man has been placed under isolation at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. The man is part of the group of 20 tourists, who are now in Agra.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot summoned a meeting of top officials on Monday night to discuss the development.
Delhi resident who tested positive attended birthday party last week
Noida District Magistrate BN Singh confirmed to News18 on Tuesday that the Delhi resident, who contracted coronavirus in Italy, attended a birthday party last week in which his child and his schoolmates were present. “The Indian who came back to Noida after contracting coronavirus in Italy has been identified. One of his children, studies in a Noida school. He had met some children at a birthday party. Our team is looking into this and quarantines are being done in Delhi. We have arranged 10 beds. There is no need to worry,” Singh said told the news channel.
Arvind Kejriwal discusses virus-related issues with Narendra Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the duo discussed issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that he discussed with Modi that Delhi government and Centre have to work together to prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the country.
Telangana govt reviews measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.
Ministers of Health, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj, along with senior officials, held a meeting here to discuss measures to be taken following the detection of the positive case in the city, official sources said.
A decision was taken to set up a 24-hour call centre, besides strengthening the existing one, they said. Asserting that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation, the officials advised the public not to panic.
The state government has also decided to intensify its campaign to create awareness among people on the virus and the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting it. On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of nCov from Telangana.
Noida school shut amid COVID-19 fears
An English medium school in Noida was shut on Tuesday following coronavirus fears. It is learnt that the coronavirus infected patient from Delhi had organised a birthday party in the area last week, where his children, along with other schoolmates were also present, reports CNN-New18.
Other 25 people from Noida had also attended the party. Meanwhile, the medical authorities of Uttar Pradesh are on their way to the school for further inspection.
Pakistan's coronavirus infections rise to 5
A 45-year-old woman, who returned from Iran, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to five, officials said on Tuesday.
Earlier, on 29 February, two more positive cases were reported in Pakistan. The woman, who returned from Iran some days ago, is a resident of Gilgit city in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region in the north.
Coronavirus outbreak spreads rapidly outside China
The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost eight times as many cases had been reported outside China as inside in the previous 24 hours, adding that the risk of coronavirus spreading was now very high at a global level.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:12 (IST)
Two Noida schools shut amid virus scare
Two Noida schools were shut on Tuesday amid concerns that a Delhi resident who tested positive for coronavirus was at a birthday party which was also attended by some children.
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar told ANI: "We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled."
14:01 (IST)
Noida school postpones exam
A private school in Noida postponed examinations on Tuesday after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. In a communication to the parents sent early Tuesday morning, the school said it was postponing the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" but the board examination would continue.
A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation, District Magistrate BN Singh told PTI.
13:57 (IST)
Twitter encourages employees to work from home amid coronavirus scare
In the wake of the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, micro-blogging site Twitter has issued a notice asking its employees across the globe to work from home until any further notice. According to CNN, the company said the same in a message shared in an official blog.
Christie further said that offices of the company will remain open and the guidance is not mandatory but the option of work-from-home is open to employees. Twitter also said that they will be conducting a deep-cleaning drive for better protection of its employees.
Employees working in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices of Twitter have been asked to take up work from home. Earlier on Saturday, the company announced that it is suspending all the non-critical business events
13:53 (IST)
India suspends all visas to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea
India suspends all regular,e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan issued on or before 3 March 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect, reports PBNS
13:47 (IST)
UP govt issues helpline number
UP government issues helpline number at the state headquarters for queries and help on COVID-19 after six cases with 'high viral load' have been detected during sample testing in Agra.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝟏𝟖𝟎𝟎-𝟏𝟖𝟎-𝟓𝟏𝟒𝟓.
13:39 (IST)
Delhi patient's family shifted to Safdarjung Hospital
Some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources told PTI.
Some other relatives were asked to stay quarantined at their houses only, the sources added. One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.
Contact tracing for the virus was underway, the sources added.
13:37 (IST)
Agra hotels, tourists sites told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.
As soon as any information is received, a team of doctors will be dispatched to examine the visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.
"We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us. As soon as the hotel informs us, a team of doctors goes to the hotel, and examines them for symptoms of coronavirus. All the tourists sites have been told to inform the 24-hour control about visitors from countries where coronavirus outbreak has been reported," Vats said.
The directive came during a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
13:33 (IST)
Toll rises to 6 in US
Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections with an emphasis on increasing testing capacity.
At least four of the six people who died were either elderly or had underlying health conditions or both, reports Reuters. Nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a White House briefing, said the risk to Americans from coronavirus remained low.
13:30 (IST)
NCP's Supriya Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran
NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare, and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return.
She also shared names and passport details of the stranded persons on Twitter. "Amidst the Corona Virus Crisis 34 Individuals from Kolhapur and surrounding regions are stuck in Iran their names and passport details are attached," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati tweeted on Monday.
13:27 (IST)
Six new cases detected in Agra
According to Press Information Bureau, cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These cases are the ones who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday.They have been kept in isolation while their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation.
13:23 (IST)
443 new cases confirmed in South Korea
In South Korea, coronavirus cases rose further Tuesday, with 477 new infections reported, largely in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where many cases were clustered around a local church. In all, 4,812 in South Korea have tested positive for the virus, reports The Associated Press.
The country’s death toll rose to 28 and President Moon Jae-in, calling the outbreak “a grave situation,” said his government would push to inject more than 30 trillion won ($25 billion) to fund clinics, aid for small businesses and other measures related to the virus. It requires parliamentary approval.
“The entire country has entered a war against the infectious disease,” he said.
13:19 (IST)
Italian tourist tests positive in Rajasthan, placed under isolation
An Italian tourist tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaipur on Monday and his blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation, the state government said.
The 69-year-old man has been placed under isolation at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. The man is part of the group of 20 tourists, who are now in Agra.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot summoned a meeting of top officials on Monday night to discuss the development.
13:14 (IST)
Delhi resident who tested positive attended birthday party last week
Noida District Magistrate BN Singh confirmed to News18 on Tuesday that the Delhi resident, who contracted coronavirus in Italy, attended a birthday party last week in which his child and his schoolmates were present. “The Indian who came back to Noida after contracting coronavirus in Italy has been identified. One of his children, studies in a Noida school. He had met some children at a birthday party. Our team is looking into this and quarantines are being done in Delhi. We have arranged 10 beds. There is no need to worry,” Singh said told the news channel.
13:07 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal discusses virus-related issues with Narendra Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the duo discussed issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that he discussed with Modi that Delhi government and Centre have to work together to prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the country.
13:04 (IST)
Telangana govt reviews measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.
Ministers of Health, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj, along with senior officials, held a meeting here to discuss measures to be taken following the detection of the positive case in the city, official sources said.
A decision was taken to set up a 24-hour call centre, besides strengthening the existing one, they said. Asserting that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation, the officials advised the public not to panic.
The state government has also decided to intensify its campaign to create awareness among people on the virus and the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting it. On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of nCov from Telangana.
12:54 (IST)
Noida school shut amid COVID-19 fears
An English medium school in Noida was shut on Tuesday following coronavirus fears. It is learnt that the coronavirus infected patient from Delhi had organised a birthday party in the area last week, where his children, along with other schoolmates were also present, reports CNN-New18.
Other 25 people from Noida had also attended the party. Meanwhile, the medical authorities of Uttar Pradesh are on their way to the school for further inspection.
12:51 (IST)
Pakistan's coronavirus infections rise to 5
A 45-year-old woman, who returned from Iran, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to five, officials said on Tuesday.
Earlier, on 29 February, two more positive cases were reported in Pakistan. The woman, who returned from Iran some days ago, is a resident of Gilgit city in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region in the north.
12:50 (IST)
Coronavirus outbreak spreads rapidly outside China
The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost eight times as many cases had been reported outside China as inside in the previous 24 hours, adding that the risk of coronavirus spreading was now very high at a global level.