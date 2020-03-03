Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: India suspends all visas issued to nationals from South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan on or before 3 March with immediate effect

Coronavirus outbreak LATEST updates: India on Tuesday, has suspended all regular,e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan issued on or before 3 March 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect, according to report.

According to Press Information Bureau, cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These cases are the ones who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi on Monday. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading to ever more countries and world capitals on Tuesday, and the US death toll climbed to six, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in over a month. A Noida school has been closed amid concerns that a Delhi resident who contracted coronavirus in Italy attended a birthday party last week in which his children, as well as their schoolmates, were present.

UP medical authorities are on their way to school, which has reportedly cancelled exams that were scheduled from today

Earlier on Monday, the Union health ministry confirmed two new cases of infection by Novel Coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in India. The first patient is in New Delhi and recently travelled back from Italy - the worst affected European nation where nearly 1,700 people have contracted the infection and 34 have died. The second infection is in Telangana, and the patient has a history of travel to Dubai.

A shift in the crisis appeared to be taking shape: Hundreds of patients were released from hospitals at the epicentre of the outbreak in China, while the World Health Organization reported that nine times as many new infections were recorded outside the country as inside it over the past 24 hours.

Alarming clusters of the disease continued to swell in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and the virus turned up for the first time in New York, Moscow and Berlin, as well as Latvia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal. The worldwide death toll topped 3,000, and the number of those infected rose to about 89,000 in 70 countries on every continent but Antarctica.

Global health officials sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat.

“Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks. There were also 31 more deaths, all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

Over 100 cases have been confirmed in the US, with more almost certainly in the coming weeks. Thousands of test kits were on their way to state and local labs, and new guidelines intended to expand screening were put in place.

“In this situation, the facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring. It is deep-breath time," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The message was echoed by global health officials, who said they were encouraged that even in some countries that had taken far less aggressive measures than China’s, the virus remains largely in check.

Because the virus is not transmitted as easily as the flu, “it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained,” said Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.

Dr Zhang Junjian, who leads a temporary hospital in Wuhan with a staff of 1,260, said optimism is high that the facility will no longer be needed in the coming weeks.

But in other places, problems continued to multiply.

South Korea, with the worst outbreak outside China, reported 599 new cases, bringing its total to 4,335. The death toll rose to 26.

In Iran, a confidant of Iran's supreme leader died from the virus. The Islamic Republic confirmed 1,501 cases and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger. Its reported caseload surged more than 250% in just 24 hours.

Italy’s caseload rose to 2,036, including 52 deaths. Officials said it could take up to two weeks before they know whether measures including quarantining 11 towns in northern Italy are slowing the spread of the virus.

In the US, meanwhile, four Americans exposed to the virus aboard a Japanese cruise ship were released from quarantine in Nebraska after testing negative.

